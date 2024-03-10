The top-seeded Indiana State Sycamores will face the No. 2 seed Drake Bulldogs in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State finished atop the regular-season standings with a 17-3 record in conference play, while Drake was second at 16-4. The Sycamores advanced to the championship with a 94-72 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday, and the Bulldogs got past Bradley in a 72-67 final. Sunday's winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The latest Indiana State vs. Drake odds from SportsLine consensus list the Sycamores as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 150.5.

How to watch Indiana State vs. Drake

Drake vs. Indiana State date: Sunday, March 10

Drake vs. Indiana State time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Drake vs. Indiana State TV channel: CBS

Drake vs. Indiana State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Drake vs. Indiana State

Before tuning into the Indiana State vs. Drake game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Drake vs. Indiana State, the model projects the Sycamores to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Indiana State picked up a 75-67 victory over Drake on Feb. 3. Center Robbie Avila had a productive performance for Indiana State in that victory, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Avila is coming off another strong showing in the Sycamores' dominant 94-72 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday. He paced Indiana State in scoring with 21 points, marking the fourth time in his last five games that he's eclipsed 20 points. Drake, meanwhile, has been struggling defensively in recent weeks, giving up 91 or more points in two of its final three regular season games. That's a big reason why the model is projecting Indiana State to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday. Stream the game here.

