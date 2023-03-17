Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Iowa State

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 23-11; Iowa State 19-13

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Pitt will be strutting in after a victory while the Cyclones will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nelly Cummings (15), guard Greg Elliott (13), forward Blake Hinson (12), and guard Nike Sibande (11).

Meanwhile, the contest between Iowa State and the Kansas Jayhawks last week was not a total blowout, but with Iowa State falling 71-58, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Pitt comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.9. But the Cyclones enter the matchup with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.