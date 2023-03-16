Who's Playing

Auburn @ Iowa

Regular Season Records: Auburn 20-12; Iowa 19-13

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 76-73 to the Arkansas Razorbacks last Thursday. A silver lining for Auburn was the play of guard K.D. Johnson, who had 20 points.

Speaking of close games: Iowa was close but no cigar last week as they fell 73-69 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite the defeat, the Hawkeyes had strong showings from forward Filip Rebraca, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Kris Murray, who had 17 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Auburn is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Auburn, who are 15-16-1 against the spread.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Auburn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them 30th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawkeyes have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.