Kansas suspends Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson from upcoming trip to Italy

The suspension is tied to an altercation at a recent practice

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson has been suspended from the team's upcoming trip to Italy because of an incident in a recent practice, coach Bill Self announced Sunday.

"An altercation occurred and he didn't handle it well," Self said.

Self made it clear that Lawson remains on the team and will be in school when classes resume for the fall semester. But he will not travel to Italy with the Jayhawks.

Lawson transferred to Kansas this offseason after two seasons at Memphis -- where he averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds as a sophomore. The 6-foot-9 forward will sit out this season per normal transfer rules and be eligible at KU for the 2018-19 season.

