A new era of Kentucky basketball has arrived. John Calipari stunned college basketball by departing for Arkansas, so Kentucky alum Mark Pope is the new head coach after a successful run at BYU. College basketball rosters have increasingly become revolving doors in recent years. Coaching changes, especially ones of this magnitude, only accelerate that process. The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is set to look drastically different as a result.

Calipari regularly built his Kentucky rosters with elite one-and-done recruits. What will Pope's Kentucky basketball recruiting strategy look like, and who is coming and going for the 2024-25 season?

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Leading scorer Antonio Reeves is out of eligibility as is forward Tre Mitchell, while Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Guard DJ Wagner, center Zvonimir Ivisic, guard Joey Hart, center Aaron Bradshaw and forward Adou Thiero have all entered the college basketball transfer portal. Ivisic has committed to follow Calipari to Alabama, while Bradshaw has committed to Ohio State.

The 2024 recruiting class that Calipari built has seen plenty of attrition as well. Three players -- Somto Cyril, Karter Knox and Jayden Quaintance -- have decommitted. Boogie Fland, who had already signed his NLI with Kentucky, has requested to be released. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

With eight of the nine leading scorers from last season heading out, all eyes turn to guard Reed Sheppard. The rising sophomore was Kentucky's third-leading scorer last season at 12.5 points per game. He shot an astounding 52.1% from 3-point range, a mark that led the nation. He's a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so there's a high probability that he'll go that route.

However, Sheppard's family is close with Pope and he might be the one hire that could keep him in Lexington longer. Sheppard is also a Kentucky native who could cash in on NIL opportunities, so his decision will be a critical one for the 2024 roster.

Jordan Burks, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Derbyshire are the other players who, as of now, are expected to return, though none averaged more than 2.0 points per game in 2023-24. Billy Richmond and Travis Perry, the No. 22 and No. 73 players in the nation, according to 247Sports, remain in the 2024 recruiting class for the time being.

With at least eight scholarships available, Pope will actively look to add to the roster. For example, Pope reportedly has been in contact with TCU transfer JaKobe Coles, and he'll be looking at all options remaining in the 2024 recruiting class and the portal to be competitive immediately in Lexington. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

