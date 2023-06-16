Kentucky five-star freshman center Aaron Bradshaw is expected to miss the start of the 2023-24 season because of a fractured foot suffered in the offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. Bradshaw played high school basketball at Camden in Roselle, New Jersey. and ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class under John Calipari ranked as the best in the country by 247Sports. The Wildcats landed four five-star prospects in Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham. All four players were expected to have big roles immediately this upcoming season because of the lack of scholarship players currently on the Kentucky roster.

"Bradshaw has elite tools for a developing modern day big with size, mobility, fluidity, multiple bounces, good hands, use of his left, signs of a budding jump hook, a high release in the lane, and a very soft touch that extends out to the arc," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote about Bradshaw. "He's also one of the best rim protectors in the country. His motor, which was a concern as an underclassman, has made consistent strides over the years."

The Wildcats this offseason lost former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin and Chris Livingston to the NBA Draft. Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, Damion Collins and Lance Ware all left the team via the transfer portal and it appears that Antonio Reeves, who is reportedly taking summer classes at Illinois State, could transfer out of the Wildcats program.

Kentucky finished this past season 22-12 and fell to Kansas State in the second round in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky hasn't reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019.