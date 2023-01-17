An SEC showdown features the Georgia Bulldogs (13-4) and the Kentucky Wildcats (11-6) matching up on Tuesday night. Kentucky had its two-game losing skid halted, securing a 63-56 win over then-No. 9 Tennessee 63-56 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Georgia has won two straight games, outlasting Ole Miss 62-58 on Jan. 14.

Tipoff from the Rupp Arena in Lexington is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 11-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133. Before making any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Georgia and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Georgia vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Wildcats -11

Kentucky vs. Georgia over/under: 133 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Wildcats -650, Bulldogs +450

UGA: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

UK: Over is 4-0 in Wildcats' last four home games

Kentucky vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kentucky can cover



Kentucky has been one of the most balanced teams in the SEC. The Wildcats roll into this affair ranked fifth in the conference in scoring (75.5), third in rebounding (39.3) and also third in field-goal percentage (.456). Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a big reason for this squad's success. Tshiebwe has a combination of power and tremendous length.

The Congo native is a quick leaper and does his damage in the paint. Tshiebwe has a soft touch around the basket while being a great rim protector. He's second in the nation in rebounds (13.1) with 15.9 points and 1.1 blocks per game. Additionally, he's tied for fifth in the country in double-doubles (10). On Jan. 3, Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Why Georgia can cover

Senior guard Terry Roberts is an impactful force in the backcourt. Roberts has good court vision and is able to consistently set his teammates up for easy looks. The New York native owns a reliable jumper with a knack for getting into the lane. Roberts is currently fifth in the SEC in scoring (15.6) and third in assists (4.2). He logged 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last outing.

Junior guard Kario Oquendo is another strong ball-handler for the Bulldogs. Oquendo has a quick first step and likes to attack the lane to finish at the rim. The Florida native is second on the team in points (13.1) while shooting 36% from downtown. He's racked up at least 15 points in four of his last six games. On Jan. 4, Oquendo supplied 17 points and went 3-of-5 from 3-point land.

How to make Georgia vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.