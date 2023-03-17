Who's Playing

Providence @ Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Providence 21-11; Kentucky 21-11

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Wildcats came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, falling 80-73. The losing side was boosted by forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Connecticut Huskies last Thursday, falling 73-66. The top scorers for Providence were guard Bryce Hopkins (16 points) and guard Noah Locke (14 points).

The Wildcats are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina Gamecocks Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 71-68. In other words, don't count Providence out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.