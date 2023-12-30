Who's Playing

Paul Quinn Tigers @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Paul Quinn 0-2, Lamar 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Paul Quinn Tigers will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Lamar Cardinals at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Paul Quinn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Lumberjacks, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 115-58. Paul Quinn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 64-24.

Paul Quinn struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as SF Austin posted 25 assists.

Lamar was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with LSU but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Cardinals as they lost 87-66 to the Tigers on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lamar has scored all season.

The Tigers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-2. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.6 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.