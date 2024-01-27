Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-12, Lamar 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Louisiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Louisiana Lions and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Montagne Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Lions earned a 71-62 win over the Demons.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the Lions on Monday, taking the game 76-65.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 7-12. As for the Cardinals, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Lamar in mind: they have a solid 11-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Everything went SE Louisiana's way against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as SE Louisiana made off with a 83-60 win. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lamar turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a 4.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Lamar.