Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ LIU
Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 10-16; LIU 3-23
What to Know
The LIU Sharks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sharks and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. St. Francis (Pa.) will be strutting in after a win while LIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
LIU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 75-60 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) bagged a 72-64 victory over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Thursday.
LIU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-16-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Sharks are now 3-23 while the Red Flash sit at 10-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU is 360th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. St. Francis (Pa.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Odds
The Red Flash are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
LIU have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
