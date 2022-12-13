Teams coming off weekend losses meet in a non-conference matchup when the Longwood Lancers battle the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Tuesday afternoon. The Lancers (5-5), who won the Big South North Division at 15-1 and were 26-7 overall a year ago, are coming off an 81-63 defeat at Wichita State on Saturday. The Terriers (4-5), who placed sixth in the Northeast Conference at 7-11 and were 10-20 overall in 2021-22, dropped a 68-59 decision at Massachusetts-Lowell on Saturday. St. Francis (N.Y.) has won two of its past three games.

Tip-off from Aquilone Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Longwood leads the all-time series 1-0, posting an 86-77 win in their lone meeting on Nov. 14, 2019. The Lancers are 9-point favorites in the latest Longwood vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135.5.

Longwood vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) spread: Longwood -9

Longwood vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) over/under: 135.5 points

Longwood vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) money line: Longwood -450, St. Francis (N.Y.) +350

Longwood: The Lancers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record

St. Francis (N.Y.): The Terriers are 5-0 ATS in their last five Tuesday games

Why Longwood can cover

The Lancers are led by junior guard Walyn Napper, who is one of four players averaging in double figures. Napper is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, and is connecting on 52.7% of his shots from the floor. He has reached double figures five times this season, including 10 at Wichita State. He had a season-high 19 points and six assists in a 99-83 victory against Farleigh Dickinson on Nov. 19.

Senior forward Leslie Nkereuwem, who has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, is expected back. He has started four of eight games and is averaging 10.6 points, four rebounds and one steal per game. If he can't go, senior forward Michael Christmas could help pick up the slack. He posted a season-best 10 rebounds at Wichita State. Christmas averages 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Why St. Francis (N.Y.) can cover

Senior guard Rob Higgins is one of three Terriers scoring in double figures. He is averaging a team-high 10.3 points, along with 3.3 assists, two rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has reached double figures in each of the last four games, including 14 points in Saturday's loss, and in five of eight games. He scored a season-high 17 points in a 75-60 loss at South Florida on Nov. 25.

Senior guard Larry Moreno has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last three games, and in five of nine. He narrowly missed a double-double at Massachusetts-Lowell with 11 points and nine rebounds. Moreno scored a season-high 19 points in a 61-58 win over St. Peter's on Nov. 19. For the season, he is averaging 10 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game.

