Teams looking to get back on track meet in a key non-conference matchup on Monday morning when the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks battle the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Warhawks (4-5), who have lost two in a row, are coming off a 97-73 loss at Lamar on Thursday. The Dolphins (7-4), meanwhile, have lost two of three. Jacksonville defeated Trinity Baptist 91-54 on Thursday following a heartbreaking 86-85 loss at South Carolina State on Dec. 11.

Tipoff from Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Jacksonville leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 66-55 win last season. The Dolphins are 5-point favorites in the latest UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141.5.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville spread: Jacksonville -5

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville over/under: 141.5 points

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville money line: UL Monroe +181, Jacksonville -222

ULM: 3-4 ATS this season

JAC: Have hit the team total Under in 18 of last 30 games (+4.10 units)

Why Jacksonville can cover

Sophomore guard Robert McCray V has reached double-figure scoring in nine of 11 games this year. The Wake Forest transfer scored a season-high 32 points in an 81-79 win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 2. He scored 25 points and dished out six assists in a 74-65 win over Robert Morris on Nov. 24, during the first round of the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic. For the year, McCray is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Senior guard Marcus Niblack has reached 13 points in back-to-back games and has scored in double digits in seven of 11 on the year. He narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's win over Trinity Baptist. The former East Tennessee State standout is one of three Dolphins averaging double-digit scoring. In 24.6 minutes of action, he is averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why UL Monroe can cover

The Warhawks feature a balanced scoring attack with five players averaging eight points per game or better. Leading the way is senior forward Nika Metskhvarishvili. The third-year veteran registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Lamar on Thursday. For the season, he is averaging 10 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal and one block in 26.2 minutes of action per game.

Senior guard Tyreke Locure, in his second year with the program, is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. In 32 games last season with the Warhawks, Locure averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He has scored in double digits four times in 2022-23, including a 17-point and nine-rebound effort in a 74-70 win over Northwestern State on Nov. 28. He also scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in a 73-63 loss to Louisiana Tech on Nov. 16. See who to back at SportsLine.

