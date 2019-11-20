Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Louisville (home) vs. South Carolina Upstate (away)
Current Records: Louisville 4-0; South Carolina Upstate 1-4
What to Know
The #2 Louisville Cardinals have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. U of L is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while South Carolina Upstate is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Cardinals were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their game against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sunday by a conclusive 87-58 score. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: F Jordan Nwora (17), C Steven Enoch (15), F Dwayne Sutton (12), and G Darius Perry (11).
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: South Carolina Upstate lost to the Akron Zips, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 76-45.
Louisville's win lifted them to 4-0 while South Carolina Upstate's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L enters the contest with 56.60% field goal percentage, good for best in college basketball. But the Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.20%, which places them 30th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 36-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 36.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
