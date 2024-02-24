Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: George Mason 18-8, Loyola Chi. 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: USA Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Mason has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Flyers, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win.

Baraka Okojie was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 19 points. He didn't help George Mason's cause all that much against the Colonials last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. entered their tilt with the Rams with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Ramblers came out on top against the Rams by a score of 77-67 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Dame Adelekun, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five blocks. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Hawks last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Philip Alston, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

The Patriots' victory bumped their record up to 18-8. As for the Ramblers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason came up short against the Ramblers in their previous matchup on February 7th, falling 85-79. Can George Mason avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against George Mason.