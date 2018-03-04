March Madness 2018: ACC tournament schedule, bracket, TV channel, live stream
No. 2 seed Duke looks to repeat as ACC tournament title winners beginning this week
The ACC tournament field is sorted and the bracket is set as postseason play for the league kicks into action on Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
No. 1 overall seed Virginia, which won the regular season by four games, will enter the tourney as the presumptive favorite after going 17-1 in regular season play. No. 2 seed Duke, fresh off a rivalry win over Tobacco Road foe North Carolina on Saturday, will aim to play spoiler as it looks to repeat as tournament winners from a season ago.
You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, Noon, ESPN2
No. 10 Syracuse vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Second Round
Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville, Noon, ESPN
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Boston College/No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Syracuse/No. 15 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN2
No. 6 North Carolina State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/No. 14 Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 Florida State/No. 9 Louisville, Noon, ESPN
No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 5 North Carolina/No. 12 Boston College/No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech/No. 10 Syracuse/No. 15 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina State/No. 11 Notre Dame/No. 14 Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Semifinals
Friday, March 9
Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Championship
Saturday, March 10
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
