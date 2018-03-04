March Madness 2018: ACC tournament schedule, bracket, TV channel, live stream

The ACC tournament field is sorted and the bracket is set as postseason play for the league kicks into action on Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

No. 1 overall seed Virginia, which won the regular season by four games, will enter the tourney as the presumptive favorite after going 17-1 in regular season play. No. 2 seed Duke, fresh off a rivalry win over Tobacco Road foe North Carolina on Saturday, will aim to play spoiler as it looks to repeat as tournament winners from a season ago.

You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round



Tuesday, March 6

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, Noon, ESPN2

No. 10 Syracuse vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Second Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville, Noon, ESPN

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Boston College/No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Syracuse/No. 15 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 North Carolina State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/No. 14 Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 Florida State/No. 9 Louisville, Noon, ESPN

No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 5 North Carolina/No. 12 Boston College/No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech/No. 10 Syracuse/No. 15 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina State/No. 11 Notre Dame/No. 14 Wake Forest, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Semifinals

Friday, March 9

Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Championship

Saturday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m., ESPN