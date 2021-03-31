The 2021 Final Four is set. Saturday's semifinals will feature No. 1 Baylor out the South Region and No. 2 Houston of the Midwest. That's the right side of the bracket.

The left side will feature a battle of the top seeds: undefeated, No. 1 Gonzaga out of the West will square off vs. No. 11 UCLA out of the East. Three games remain in this tournament, and they set up beautifully.

Below, we still have a blank bracket for you to print out, if you please. It's been two years since the last Final Four, so we understand why you'd stumble upon this story in search of such clean perfection. Plus: If you'd like a live bracket with the teams filled in, you can find that right here. All remaining games in the tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Final Four will air Saturday night on CBS. The national championship game will air Monday night on CBS.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.