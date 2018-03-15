March Madness' first upset: Loyola-Chicago stuns Miami with last second 3-pointer
March Madness was in its purest form on Thursday when the Ramblers stunned Miami in the final second
The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers put the madness into March on Thursday afternoon in a first round stunner, knocking off No. 6 seed Miami 64-62 with a 3-pointer in the final second from Donte Ingram.
After a miss from Miami at the free-throw line on one side of the floor, the Ramblers scrambled up the floor at full steam and found Ingram, wide open at the top of the key, who coldly drilled home the game-clincher.
No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago will face No. 3 seed Tennessee on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
