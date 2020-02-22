Marquette vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Providence Friars at noon ET Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Providence is 15-12 overall and 10-3 at home, while the Golden Eagles are 17-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. Providence has won four of its past six games. Marquette is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Friars are favored by two points in the latest Providence vs. Marquette odds, while the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Marquette vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Marquette vs. Providence:

Providence vs. Marquette spread: Providence -2

Providence vs. Marquette over-under: 142 points

Providence vs. Marquette money line: Providence -128, Marquette 106

What you need to know about Providence

Providence beat the Georgetown Hoyas 73-63 on Wednesday. Alpha Diallo had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and Luwane Pipkins had 16 points. The Friars tied the game at 49 with 11:50 remaining and pushed their lead to eight points near the seven-minute mark. In the final minute, Pipkins and Diallo combined for five free throws to seal the victory.

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette came up short against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, falling 73-65. Markus Howard had a tough game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 13-point finish. He was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season. Howard entered the game as the nation's leading scorer at 27.3 points per game.

How to make Marquette vs. Providence picks

