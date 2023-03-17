The East Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament takes the stage at Nationwide Arena on Friday afternoon. The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts in a first round tilt in Columbus. Marquette is 28-6 overall, winning the Big East Tournament title, and Shaka Smart's team is 14-1 in the last 15 games. Vermont has the second-longest active winning streak in the country at 15 consecutive victories, and the Catamounts are 23-10 overall.

Vermont vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -10.5

Vermont vs. Marquette over/under: 144 points

Vermont vs. Marquette money line: Marquette -600, Vermont +430

VER: The Catamounts are 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MAR: The Golden Eagles are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Vermont can cover

Vermont led the America East in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season, illustrating its two-way effectiveness. The Catamounts rank in the top 10 of the country in turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 14.2% of offensive possessions. Vermont is also in the top 25 nationally in shooting efficiency, including 55.5% on 2-point attempts and 36.2% on 3-point attempts. The Catamounts can also take solace in Marquette's weakness on the defensive glass, as the Golden Eagles rank outside the top 300 nationally in securing 67.9% of available rebounds.

Opponents also average 15.0 assists per game and make more than 35% of 3-point attempts against Marquette. On defense, Vermont is No. 6 in the nation in defensive rebound rate (77.5%) and strongly above the national average in free throw rate allowed. The Catamounts yield only 11.1 assists per game, and Marquette generates only 16.4 free throw attempts per contest this season.

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette is known for its tremendous offense, but the Golden Eagles also create havoc on the defensive end. Shaka Smart's team is in the top 20 nationally creating a turnover on 22.8% of defensive possessions, and that includes a steal on 13.3% of defensive trips. Marquette is also better than the national average in free throw prevention, and Vermont has clear issues in specific offensive categories.

The Catamounts have one of the worst offensive rebound rates (19.3%) in the country, and Vermont is outside the top 250 in free throw creation rate while shooting only 70.3% at the stripe. With Marquette leading the Big East and ranking in the top ten of the country in offensive efficiency, the Golden Eagles are capable of taking advantage. Marquette also has top-five national marks in assists per game (17.6) and 2-point percentage (58.8%) with 79.9 points per game.

