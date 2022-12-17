Who's Playing
Toledo @ Marshall
Current Records: Toledo 7-3; Marshall 9-2
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Toledo and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 9 of 2017.
Marshall came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, falling 75-67.
Meanwhile, Toledo escaped with a win on Saturday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Marshall is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Marshall was pulverized by the Rockets 95-63 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Thundering Herd will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Marshall.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Toledo 95 vs. Marshall 63
- Dec 16, 2020 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 87
- Dec 08, 2019 - Toledo 82 vs. Marshall 72
- Nov 10, 2019 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 70
- Dec 08, 2018 - Toledo 75 vs. Marshall 74
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marshall 93 vs. Toledo 87
- Dec 10, 2016 - Marshall 111 vs. Toledo 105