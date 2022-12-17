Who's Playing

Toledo @ Marshall

Current Records: Toledo 7-3; Marshall 9-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Toledo and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 9 of 2017.

Marshall came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, falling 75-67.

Meanwhile, Toledo escaped with a win on Saturday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Marshall is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Marshall was pulverized by the Rockets 95-63 when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe the Thundering Herd will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last seven games against Marshall.