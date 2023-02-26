Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Maryland

Current Records: Northwestern 20-8; Maryland 19-9

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 9-3 against the #21 Northwestern Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Maryland and the Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northwestern winning the first 67-61 on the road and Maryland taking the second 94-87.

Maryland had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Wednesday, taking their contest 88-70. Maryland got double-digit scores from five players: forward Julian Reese (21), guard Hakim Hart (20), forward Donta Scott (18), guard Jahmir Young (11), and guard Donald Carey (10). Scott had some trouble finding his footing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. One thing holding Northwestern back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Audige, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Northwestern has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Maryland's win lifted them to 19-9 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 20-8. Hakim Hart will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 20 points and six assists this past Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Northwestern's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 12 games against Northwestern.