Who's Playing

No. 16 UCLA @ No. 20 Maryland

Current Records: UCLA 8-2; Maryland 8-2

What to Know

The #20 Maryland Terrapins will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the #16 UCLA Bruins at 9 p.m. ET. Maryland is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Terrapins were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 56-53 to the Tennessee Volunteers. Forward Donta Scott had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bruins took their matchup against the Denver Pioneers this past Saturday by a conclusive 87-64 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Maryland and UCLA now sit at an identical 8-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them 28th in college basketball. But the Bruins rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.