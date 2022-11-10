Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Maryland

Current Records: Western Carolina 0-1; Maryland 1-0

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory.

Maryland took their contest against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 71-49 score. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was Donta Scott, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina ended up a good deal behind the Georgia Bulldogs when they played on Monday, losing 68-55. One thing holding Western Carolina back was the mediocre play of Vonterius Woolbright, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

This next game looks promising for Maryland, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 17-point spread.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Western Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Catamounts bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 21-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.