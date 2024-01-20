Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: George Wash. 14-3, Massachusetts 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Massachusetts is 1-8 against George Wash. since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. Massachusetts will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Massachusetts found out the hard way on Wednesday. They lost 79-78 to the Ramblers on a last-minute free throw From Philip Alston.

Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from Josh Cohen, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds. The contest was Cohen's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Curry, who scored 18 points.

George Wash. aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Patriots by a score of 75-62.

George Wash. can attribute much of their success to Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was James Bishop IV, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Minutemen have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season. As for the Colonials, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Massachusetts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Massachusetts came up short against George Wash. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 81-73. Will Massachusetts have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

George Wash. has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Massachusetts.