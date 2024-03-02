Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Nicholls State 16-12, McNeese State 25-3

What to Know

Nicholls State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Incarnate Word scored an imposing 82 points on Monday, Nicholls State still came out on top. The Colonels walked away with a 92-82 victory over the Cardinals. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Nicholls State did.

Meanwhile, McNeese State had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.4 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Cardinals 58-56. After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, McNeese State and the Cardinals decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-12 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they pushed their record up to 25-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Nicholls State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they're up against. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Nicholls State took a serious blow against the Cowboys when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 74-47. Can Nicholls State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.