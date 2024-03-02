Who's Playing
Nicholls State Colonels @ McNeese State Cowboys
Current Records: Nicholls State 16-12, McNeese State 25-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
Nicholls State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Incarnate Word scored an imposing 82 points on Monday, Nicholls State still came out on top. The Colonels walked away with a 92-82 victory over the Cardinals. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Nicholls State did.
Meanwhile, McNeese State had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.4 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Cardinals 58-56. After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, McNeese State and the Cardinals decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.
The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-12 record this season. As for the Cowboys, they pushed their record up to 25-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.
Nicholls State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they're up against. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Nicholls State took a serious blow against the Cowboys when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 74-47. Can Nicholls State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
McNeese State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 16.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 143.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - McNeese State 74 vs. Nicholls State 47
- Mar 06, 2023 - McNeese State 77 vs. Nicholls State 71
- Jan 21, 2023 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 68
- Jan 19, 2023 - Nicholls State 73 vs. McNeese State 64
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78