Who's Playing

Clarks Summit Defenders @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Clarks Summit 0-1, Md.-E. Shore 2-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Md.-E. Shore is heading back home. They will take on the Clarks Summit Defenders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Hawks came up short against the Colonials and fell 69-63. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Md.-E. Shore in their matchups with George Wash.: they've now lost three in a row.

Md.-E. Shore's defeat came about despite a quality game from Troy Hupstead, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Devon Ellis was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Md.-E. Shore were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Clarks Summit had to start their season on the road back in November of 2023, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 100-63 bruising that the Keydets dished out back in November of 2023. Clarks Summit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-31.

The Hawks bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.6 points per game. As for the Defenders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Md.-E. Shore against Clarks Summit in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 95-55 win. With Md.-E. Shore ahead 55-25 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won all of the games they've played against Clarks Summit in the last 5 years.