Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: North Florida 7-7, Miami 9-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Miami is 3-0 against North Florida since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Miami Hurricanes will finish 2023 at home by hosting the North Florida Ospreys at 6:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while North Florida has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Miami was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Skyhawks 97-59 at home. With Miami ahead 54-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Miami relied on the efforts of Wooga Poplar, who scored 24 points, and Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds. Those 18 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Bensley Joseph was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.4% worse than the opposition, a fact North Florida found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 78-60 bruising from the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Florida has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, North Florida got a solid performance out of Chaz Lanier, who scored 16 points.

The Hurricanes' win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami strolled past North Florida when the teams last played back in November of 2020 by a score of 77-59. Will Miami repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 7 years.