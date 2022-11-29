Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Jackson State 0-5; Miami (Ohio) 2-4

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will play host again and welcome the Jackson State Tigers to John D. Millett Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The RedHawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to regain their footing.

Miami (Ohio) strolled past the Little Rock Trojans with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 80-67.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 90-51 bruising that Jackson State suffered against the Indiana Hoosiers this past Friday.

Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Miami (Ohio) is now 2-4 while the Tigers sit at 0-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The RedHawks have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Odds

The RedHawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Ohio) won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.