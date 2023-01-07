Who's Playing

Michigan @ Michigan State

Current Records: Michigan 9-5; Michigan State 10-4

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Michigan and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 83-67 at home and the Wolverines taking the second 87-70.

Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, winning 79-69. Michigan got double-digit scores from four players: center Hunter Dickinson (17), guard Jett Howard (14), guard Kobe Bufkin (14), and guard Dug McDaniel (12).

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. The Spartans took down the Cornhuskers 74-56. Among those leading the charge for MSU was guard Tyson Walker, who had 21 points. Walker hadn't helped his team much against the Buffalo Bulls last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Wolverines are now 9-5 while MSU sits at 10-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Michigan comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.1. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Michigan.