Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 3 Michigan State Spartans will have their star in the lineup Thursday, but the 12th-ranked Seton Hall Pirates may be without theirs when the teams meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as part of the 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Senior guard Cassius Winston overcame his emotions as Michigan State (1-1) rolled to a 100-47 win over Binghamton on Sunday, recording 17 points and 11 assists for his 17th career double-double one day after his younger brother passed away. Winston could have another big night against Seton Hall (2-0), which may be without Myles Powell after the senior guard injured his left ankle early in Saturday's 74-57 triumph over Stony Brook. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points is 141.5.

The model has considered that Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, was one of five players in double figures in Michigan State's victory over Binghamton. Junior forward Xavier Tillman matched Winston with 17 points while sophomores Marcus Bingham Jr. (13) and Thomas Kithier (10) also had big performances, recording career highs in points. The Spartans shot 56.8 percent in the first half of the triumph and 51.4 percent overall while going 17-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Michigan State reached the 100-point plateau for the 51st time in program history on Sunday, improving to 50-1 in those contests. The Spartans, who are 27-11 against the spread in their last 38 games, have yet to lose to Seton Hall. They are 3-0 in the all-time series, including a 68-64 victory in the last meeting on Dec. 22, 2001.

But just because the Spartans are undefeated in the series does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. Seton Hall spread on Thursday.

That's because the Pirates have won their last two meetings with teams ranked third in the nation after losing their first nine such contests. And Seton Hall also figures to be inspired should it have the services of Powell, who was feared to be lost for several games after the injury initially was believed to be a high ankle sprain. But it later was determined the 6-foot-2 star suffered a turned ankle and will be a game-time decision.

Seton Hall, which is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games, received a game-high 17 points from junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili in Saturday's win. Senior center Romaro Gill registered his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates, who trailed at halftime but took the lead for good with just under 14 minutes remaining. Coach Kevin Willard is seven wins away from passing Frank Hill (178) for third place on the all-time list for Seton Hall, which is 20-20 against ranked opponents when it occupies a spot in the Top 25.

