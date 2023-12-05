Another exciting Big Ten battle is on the schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State is 4-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Wisconsin is 6-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Spartans have dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of their last 14 meetings against the Badgers.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Michigan State -5.5

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 131 points

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin money line: Michigan State: -243, Wisconsin: +197

What you need to know about Wisconsin

Wisconsin entered its tilt with Marquette with four consecutive wins but the Badgers will enter their next game with five. The Badgers came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 75-64 on Saturday. Wisconsin's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Steven Crowl led the charge by scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds. Max Klesmit was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Wisconsin is 8-0 in its last eight games played in December. However, the Badgers are 5-14 against the spread in their last 19 games against an opponent from the Big Ten.

What you need to know about Michigan State

Michigan State has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season. The Spartans blew past the Georgia Southern Eagles, posting an 86-55 win at home. Michigan State's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances.

One of the most notable came from Jaden Akins, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. The Spartans also got some help courtesy of Malik Hall, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds. For the season, Hall is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

