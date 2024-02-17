Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: N. Kentucky 14-12, Milwaukee 13-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
N. Kentucky waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 58-57 victory over the Phoenix.
Clev. State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vikings 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Milwaukee has posted since December 22, 2023.
The Norse's win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 13-13.
N. Kentucky strolled past the Panthers when the teams last played back in January by a score of 90-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 18, 2024 - N. Kentucky 90 vs. Milwaukee 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Milwaukee 75 vs. N. Kentucky 74
- Jan 12, 2023 - Milwaukee 80 vs. N. Kentucky 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 61 vs. N. Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - N. Kentucky 87 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 74 vs. Milwaukee 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 55