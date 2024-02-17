Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: N. Kentucky 14-12, Milwaukee 13-13

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The N. Kentucky Norse and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

N. Kentucky waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 58-57 victory over the Phoenix.

Clev. State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Vikings 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Milwaukee has posted since December 22, 2023.

The Norse's win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 13-13.

N. Kentucky strolled past the Panthers when the teams last played back in January by a score of 90-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.