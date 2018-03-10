Missouri forward Jordan Barnett arrested on suspicion of DWI early Saturday morning
Barnett's incident comes on the heels of Mizzou's early ouster in the SEC Tournament
Missouri forward Jordan Barnett was arrested early Saturday morning by police officers in Columbia, Missouri, on suspicion of DWI and failing to drive within a single lane.
Barnett, the team's second-leading scorer and widely viewed as the senior leader, was initially pulled over by police at 3 a.m. CST Saturday for a traffic violation, MU police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was arrested at 3:26 a.m. CST.
Barnett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season, however, the incident comes on the heels of a lackluster showing in the SEC Tournament. On Wednesday, Barnett scored just three points on 1-of-8 shooting in a stunning 62-60 loss to Georgia in the second round.
Barnett's arrest could put his immediate eligibility with the team in peril. As noted by the Post-Dispatch, the Missouri student-athlete handbook stipulates that a minimum one-week suspension from team activities is in order for athletes arrested for driving under the influence. The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday and Friday.
