The Hampton Pirates will look for their third win of the season over the Monmouth Hawks when they meet in the first round of the 2023 CAA Tournament on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Pirates (8-23, 5-13 CAA), who are seeded 12th in the tournament, have won two of their last three games. The Hawks (6-25, 5-13), who are the 13th seed, have lost four in a row. Hampton registered an 83-66 win at Monmouth on Jan. 21, and defeated the Hawks 86-81 at home on Feb. 23. The winner advances to face No. 5 Drexel on Saturday.

Tipoff from the Entertainment and Sports Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET. Hampton leads the all-time series 3-2, but Monmouth holds a 2-1 series edge in games played on neutral courts. The Pirates are 1-point favorites in the latest Monmouth vs. Hampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142. Before making any Hampton vs. Monmouth picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hampton vs. Monmouth and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Monmouth vs. Hampton:

Monmouth vs. Hampton spread: Hampton -1

Monmouth vs. Hampton over/under: 142 points

Monmouth vs. Hampton money line: Monmouth +103, Hampton -122

MON: The Over is 6-0 in the Hawks' last six games overall

HAMP: The Pirates are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

Why Hampton can cover

Sophomore guard Jordan Nesbitt, in his first year with the program, is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is coming off an explosive performance in a 73-72 overtime loss at North Carolina A&T. In that game, he poured in 27 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists. It was the sixth time this year he has surpassed the 20-point mark. His top scoring game was a 31-point effort in a 67-66 win over Delaware on Jan. 26.

Also powering the Pirates is senior guard Russell Dean. In the two previous games against Monmouth, Dean has been dominant. In the first meeting against the Hawks, he scored 21 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He nearly registered his first double-double of the season in the second meeting, scoring 18 points, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Why Monmouth can cover

Junior forward Myles Foster has been red hot of late, scoring 44 points over the past two games. He scored 23 points in a 74-62 loss at William & Mary, while pouring in 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists at Hampton on Feb. 23. He scored 22 points in the first meeting against the Pirates, while grabbing eight boards. He has recorded two double-doubles on the season, including a 12-point and 11-rebound performance in a 68-55 loss to UNC Wilmington on Dec. 28. For the year, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Freshman guard Jack Collins is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. In 31 games, including 29 starts, he is averaging 10.1 points, four rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists. He has scored in double figures in 16 games, including in both matchups with the Pirates. He just missed recording his first career double-double in the first meeting, scoring 18 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. He scored 10 points in the game last week at Hampton.

