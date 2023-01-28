Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Morehead State

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-8; Morehead State 13-9

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cougars will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between SIU-Edwardsville and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with SIU-Edwardsville falling 80-68.

Meanwhile, Morehead State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-72 win over the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU-Edwardsville is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Cougars came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 67-58. Can SIU-Edwardsville avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.