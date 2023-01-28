Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Morehead State
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 14-8; Morehead State 13-9
What to Know
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Ellis T Johnson Arena. Morehead State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cougars will be looking to regain their footing.
The contest between SIU-Edwardsville and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Thursday was not particularly close, with SIU-Edwardsville falling 80-68.
Meanwhile, Morehead State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-72 win over the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, SIU-Edwardsville is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Cougars came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 67-58. Can SIU-Edwardsville avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ellis T Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 83 vs. Morehead State 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Morehead State 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 14, 2016 - Morehead State 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67