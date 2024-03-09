Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Fairfield 19-11, Mt St Mary's 13-17

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Fairfield is 3-0 against Mt St Mary's since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Fairfield proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 74-62 victory over the Golden Griffins.

Brycen Goodine was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 0 assists. Goodine is crushing the point category: he's posted at least 22 every time he's taken the court this season. Another player making a difference was Jalen Leach, who scored eight points along with seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last matchup, Mt St Mary's made sure to put some points up on the board against Niagara on Sunday. The Mountaineers put the hurt on the Purple Eagles with a sharp 91-72 win.

The Stags' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-17.

Fairfield was able to grind out a solid victory over Mt St Mary's in their previous meeting back in February, winning 94-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Fairfield has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.