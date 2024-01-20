Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Mt St Mary's looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against Marist.

If Mt St Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, Marist will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Marist 8-6, Mt St Mary's 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Marist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marist Red Foxes and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. Mt St Mary's took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Marist, who comes in off a win.

Marist scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Broncs 83-60. The oddsmakers were on Marist's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers ended up a good deal behind the Gaels on Sunday and lost 87-70. Mt St Mary's has struggled against Iona recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Red Foxes' win bumped their record up to 8-6. As for the Mountaineers, they bumped their record down to 6-10 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Marist is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Marist in mind: they have a solid 10-4 record against the spread this season.

Marist came up short against Mt St Mary's in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 59-55. Can Marist avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a 3.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Marist both have 1 win in their last 2 games.