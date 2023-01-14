Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Murray State

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-9; Murray State 9-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Murray State Racers are heading back home. The Racers and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center.

MSU came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Tuesday, falling 75-67. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of forward Kenny White Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Drake Bulldogs. Despite their loss, Illinois-Chicago got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Toby Okani, who had 18 points along with five boards, was the best among equals. Okani hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. If Illinois-Chicago want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Racers' guard Rob Perry, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and forward Jamari Smith, who had 16 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.