Who's Playing
Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ N. Dak. State Bison
Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-13, N. Dak. State 11-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
What to Know
N. Dak. State is 9-1 against the Mavericks since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Neb.-Omaha took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Dak. State, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Dak. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They secured a 82-78 W over the Roos. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for N. Dak. State considering their 58-point performance the matchup before.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Neb.-Omaha found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 99-78 defeat to the Fighting Hawks. Neb.-Omaha was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-31.
The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Mavericks, they now have a losing record at 12-13.
N. Dak. State came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 96-92. Will N. Dak. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Neb.-Omaha 96 vs. N. Dak. State 92
- Feb 09, 2023 - N. Dak. State 84 vs. Neb.-Omaha 58
- Jan 14, 2023 - N. Dak. State 78 vs. Neb.-Omaha 65
- Feb 03, 2022 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - N. Dak. State 80 vs. Neb.-Omaha 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - N. Dak. State 87 vs. Neb.-Omaha 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - N. Dak. State 86 vs. Neb.-Omaha 78
- Mar 12, 2019 - N. Dak. State 73 vs. Neb.-Omaha 63