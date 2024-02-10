Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-13, N. Dak. State 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against the Mavericks since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Neb.-Omaha took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Dak. State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Dak. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They secured a 82-78 W over the Roos. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for N. Dak. State considering their 58-point performance the matchup before.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Neb.-Omaha found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 99-78 defeat to the Fighting Hawks. Neb.-Omaha was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-31.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Mavericks, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

N. Dak. State came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 96-92. Will N. Dak. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.