What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. N. Kentucky is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Clev. State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Vikings were able to grind out a solid win over the Penguins, taking the game 81-73.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, N. Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Panthers.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Norse, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.

While only Clev. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, N. Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing at home.

Clev. State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Norse in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 88-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky and Clev. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.