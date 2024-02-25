Halftime Report

N. Kentucky and the Jaguars have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. N. Kentucky has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jaguars 44-30.

If N. Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-13 in no time. On the other hand, IUPUI will have to make due with a 6-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: IUPUI 6-22, N. Kentucky 15-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.69

What to Know

IUPUI has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Arena. IUPUI has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 17.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way last Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 107-59 loss at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. IUPUI has struggled against the Golden Grizzlies recently, as their match last Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's game on Thursday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged the Vikings out 75-73. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Jaguars have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Norse, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-13.

Things could have been worse for IUPUI, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 71-55 loss to the Norse in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can IUPUI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a big 17.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.