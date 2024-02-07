Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Bucknell 9-14, Navy 8-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Navy is 9-1 against the Bison since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a painful 88-64 defeat at the hands of the Raiders. Navy has struggled against the Raiders recently, as their contest on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Mike Woods put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Eagles on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-66 to the Eagles. Bucknell's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Bucknell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elvin Edmonds IV, who scored 17 points along with two steals, and Noah Williamson who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Bucknell struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as American racked up 18 assists.

The Midshipmen's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Bison, their loss dropped their record down to 9-14.

Navy came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting last Wednesday, falling 71-63. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Navy has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.