NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament basketball scores, games
We are one round into the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us
With few massive upsets in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, your bracket is likely alive and rolling as second round action begins this weekend. It's called March Madness for a reason, and luckily for us all, the action is just getting started in the most exciting postseason tournament in sports.
When it's this time of year, there are two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. Whether you want to print out your bracket before the fun and go crazy putting red lines through your wrong picks or print a fresh one every day to write in the new winners, we've got you covered.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA Tournament: Saturday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday
-
2019 March Madness predictions: Saturday
Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament b...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Barrett's energy sparks Duke to victory
R.J. Barrett helped spark his Duke teammates shake off a sluggish start against North Dakota...
-
2019 NIT: Schedule, results, bracket
Sights are set on Madison Square Garden for the 16 teams remaining in the NIT field
-
NCAA Tournament odds, sims, Sat. picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Saturday game in the NCAA Tournament 10,000...