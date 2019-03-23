NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament basketball scores, games

With few massive upsets in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, your bracket is likely alive and rolling as second round action begins this weekend. It's called March Madness for a reason, and luckily for us all, the action is just getting started in the most exciting postseason tournament in sports.

When it's this time of year, there are two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. Whether you want to print out your bracket before the fun and go crazy putting red lines through your wrong picks or print a fresh one every day to write in the new winners, we've got you covered.

CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.