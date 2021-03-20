College basketball fans around the country are rejoicing as the sport's time honored tradition has returned once again. The 2021 NCAA Tournament is here and the action is already delivering the goods. The first half of the first round is complete and it's been filled with shocking upsets (looking at you, Ohio State and Purdue) and fun storylines to follow.

But the one thing that fans still crave -- even after the action has begun -- is that bracket. You want to track all the action yourself with that pen and paper and see where your picks went utterly wrong or perfectly right.

And that's what we're here to help with today. Below you will find our printable NCAA Tournament bracket that you still have time to fill out ahead of the action. But hurry, the first round starts on Friday.

You can also find our LIVE updating bracket in just about every way possible on your device of choice.

Expanded coverage continues all week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service that is watchable on any streaming device.

March is here, and the NCAA Tournament is back. Our bodies are ready. Is your bracket?

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

2021 NCAA Tournament need to knows

As you venture to fill out your bracket and prepare or March Madness to begin, we here at CBS Sports hope to help ensure you do the best you can in your pools and games. After all, if you can't brag about getting the bracket right, what's the point? Check out some of our top stories below.