Now that Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State and UCLA have earned First Four victories, the 64-team 2021 NCAA bracket is finally locked down. Texas Southern downed Mount St. Mary's and gets No. 1 Michigan in an East Region first-round game on Saturday. Drake edged Wichita State, advancing as an 11-seed to play sixth-seeded USC. Norfolk State engineered a comeback victory over Appalachian State and will get No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the 2021 March Madness bracket. And UCLA rallied to eliminate Michigan State in overtime, advancing as an 11-seed to play sixth-seeded BYU on Saturday.

Do Mount St. Mary's or Norfolk State have enough juice left to pull off one of the massive first-round 2021 March Madness upsets? Will Drake and UCLA keep the March Madness 2021 dream alive in their 6-11 matchups? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 March Madness pools. Now, with the 2021 NCAA bracket being revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2021 March Madness bracket games to watch

One 2021 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 Creighton takes on No. 12 UC Santa Barbara. Creighton went 20-8 this season and appeared primed to earn the Big East automatic bid before being crushed by Georgetown in the conference title game. The Blue Jays get 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game from Marcus Zegarowski. UC Santa Barbara went 22-4 and reeled off five straight wins, including a 79-63 victory over UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament title game. The electrifying JaQuori McLaughlin leads the Gouchos with 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Also in the West Region, fourth-seeded Virginia faces No. 13 Ohio. The Cavaliers finally begin defense of their 2019 national title after an 18-6 season that ended with a departure from the ACC Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test. Sam Hauser leads Virginia with 16.0 points per game. Ohio went 16-7 in 2020-21 and thumped Buffalo to win the MAC Tournament title and automatic bid. The Bobcats are 22nd in the country in scoring at 80.9 points per game, and Jason Preston leads his team with 16.6 points along with 7.2 assists per outing.

The third matchup to watch is also in the West Regional, as No. 6 Southern Cal goes up against No. 11 Drake. USC went 22-7 in 2020-21, but lost to Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Evan Mobley delivers 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Drake nipped Wichita State 53-53 in a First Four game to improve to 26-4. The MVC Tournament runner-up gets 12.1 points per game from Joseph Yesufu. You can see the model's picks for these games and every other here.

How to make 2021 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins those three tournament-defining matchups? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit seed upsets the past four years.