The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and fans will feverishly fill out their 2024 NCAA bracket in the coming days. The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball all season and are led by superstar transfer Dalton Knecht. The Volunteers are coming off their ninth all-time appearance in the Sweet 16 last season and have ambitions on making their deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history.

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight once in 2010, but will head coach Rick Barnes be able to take them into uncharted territory in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? March Madness almost always lives up to the name and there are billions of possible permutations as you fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket. Before making any 2024 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016. There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks.

Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2024 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic will take on No. 9 seed Northwestern in the East Region. The Owls are coming off a magical Final Four run a season ago and welcome back most of their production from that unit. Florida Atlantic went 25-8 on the season and earned a signature win over Arizona on a neutral floor. Meanwhile, Northwestern went 21-11 on the season and finished third in the Big Ten regular-season standings. This will be the Wildcats' second NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Chris Collins.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 seed San Diego State will match up with No. 12 seed UAB in the East. The Aztecs were the runner-ups in the 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament and were also runner-ups at the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This is the fourth tourney appearance in a row for San Diego State and the team went 24-10 on the season. As for UAB, the Blazers won the 2024 AAC Tournament and will be making their second tournament appearance in four years under coach Andy Kennedy. They're led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who averaged 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Another 2024 March Madness matchup to watch out for: No. 4 seed Auburn will battle No. 13 seed Yale in the East Region. Bruce Pearl's squad is coming off a SEC Tournament championship over Florida earlier on Sunday and went 27-7 on the season. Johni Broome led the team in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game). Yale won the 2024 Ivy League Tournament as well on Sunday and will be making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last eight years. The Bulldogs went 22-9 this season and have five players averaging double-figures scoring. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 20 upsets by double-digit seeds.