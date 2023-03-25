Hopefully all the college basketball fans out there recharged their batteries after that wild opening weekend of March Madness, because the Sweet 16 is here and the action is starting back up again. The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament were awesome -- as always -- but now, we gather and ramp up for the last four Sweet 16 matchups Friday.

On the top left side of the bracket, top-seeded Alabama gets a fascinating head-to-head against one of the most stubborn teams in the tournament, No. 5 San Diego State. The Mountain West has never had a team reach the Elite Eight. The Cinderella story of this year's tournament — Princeton — will try to match Saint Peter's from a year ago and beat Baylor/Creighton. Can you imagine? (You probably can, actually!)

Below, in the East, FAU keeps on with a story that could only be provided by college basketball.

In the Midwest, Houston kept its Final Four homecoming dream alive after peeling away from Auburn and will get such a fascinating matchup against Indiana/Miami. On the bottom half of the bracket, arguably the most tantalizing regional semifinal of them all: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier. The Longhorns have all the pieces to win a national title, while Xavier is super-lethal offensively and will want to push the games into the 80s.

The West is loaded, as expected the final in the Elite Eight is Gonzaga-UConn, two teams that are meeting for the fourth time in March.

The bracket has everything: top seeds, dangerous ones just below them, and Cinderella stories that will keep us glued to the TV once we get going again on Thursday.

Surely, more drama awaits. Let's see how it unfolds.

Here is the link to print a 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Get in there and make your life better. Print, print, print!

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The Sweet 16 (March 23-24) and Elite Eight (March 25-26) will be completed the following week with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

