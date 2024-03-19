Last year's NCAA Tournament infamously had two March Madness Cinderellas, San Diego State and FAU, and no teams seeded 3 or better made the Final Four for the first time in history. While some may see that as an outlier, others may look at their 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and believe it's an omen, with mid-majors making deep runs through the 2024 March Madness bracket. San Diego State is tied for the best-seeded mid-major this year at No. 5, with Gonzaga and Saint Mary's also earning those seeds for March Madness 2024.

Making the 2024 Final Four is one feat, but winning the national championship is another, and no mid-major has done that since UNLV in 1990. How far should you pencil in the top teams from non-power conferences to advance in your March Madness bracket 2024? Before making any 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina in the first round. The Gamecocks overachieved by every metric this season after being picked to finish last in the SEC. However, they went just 5-4 in their last nine games and were 3-5 when they allowed at least 70 points in a game. Oregon has advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in each of its last four NCAA Tournament appearances, racking up the second-most tournament victories of any Pac-12 team since 2013. Head coach Dana Altman has coached 31 NCAA Tournament games in his career, while South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has only coached one game in the Big Dance.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 5 Gonzaga takes out No. 4 Kansas in the second round. Kansas is the only school with two players among the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, Hunter Dickson and Kevin McCullar Jr. However, both are banged-up, missed the Jayhawks' 20-point defeat to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament, and their statuses are up in the air for the NCAA Tournament 2024. Kansas has little outside of those two, as just one other player is averaging more than 8.8 points per game.

A potentially undermanned Jayhawks team would have its hands full against what may be the best offensive team in the nation in Gonzaga. The Zags rank second in field goal percentage, third in offensive rating and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio. They also know how to advance to the second weekend of March Madness better than anyone else since they've made the Sweet 16 in each of their last eight NCAA Tournaments, one shy of matching the all-time record. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model is also predicting a stunning No. 12 seed that will reach the Sweet Sixteen and has one region where three double-digit underdogs pull off first-round shockers, busting brackets everywhere. With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So how should you fill out your NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.