The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket begins on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Understanding 2024 NCAA Tournament matchups and finding ways to build variance into your 2024 NCAA bracket are the best ways to dominate your March Madness picks.

Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest for a second consecutive season, but they'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, when they lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Zach Edey is likely to win a second Naismith National Player of the Year award and the only two players who have ever done that before (Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton) both made at least one Final Four in their career.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

The model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

2024 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2024 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 13 seed Vermont in the South Region. Six of the top seven players in Duke's rotation are underclassmen but this blue-chip laden roster was built for tournament play. Senior guard Jeremy Roach has Final Four experience and sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is one of the nation's most talented bigs. Meanwhile, all but one player in Vermont's 10-player rotation have at least three years of collegiate basketball experience. This is the third year in a row that John Becker's squad has earned an NCAA tournament bid.

Also in the South Region, Wisconsin vs. James Madison figures to be yet another pivotal 5 vs. 12 matchup. The Badgers finished fifth in the Big Ten standings and lost in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament championship to Illinois. St. John's transfer A.J. Storr led the team in scoring (16.9 ppg) as Wisconsin played the toughest schedule in the country. James Madison's SOS only ranked 276th but the Dukes did pile up 31 wins, including a win at Michigan State to open the season. They rank 10th in the nation in scoring (84.4 ppg) and fifth in 3-point field-goal percentage allowed (28.8%).

The third matchup to watch in the South Region features No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 14 seed Oakland. Kentucky has made 17 Final Fours and won eight national championships in its history but patience is running a little thin with head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats haven't made it to the second weekend of March Madness and haven't made a Final Four since 2015. Meanwhile, Greg Kampe has been the only head coach that Oakland has known in 25 years since joining Division I and the Golden Grizzlies are making their fourth NCAA tournament appearance. The Horizon League champions' signature win to date came at Xavier on Nov. 27. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

